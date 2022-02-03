220302-N-DU622-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:18 Photo ID: 7075430 VIRIN: 220302-N-DU622-1033 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 775.15 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F/A-18F Launches From The Flight Deck [Image 4 of 4], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.