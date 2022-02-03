Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18F Launches From The Flight Deck [Image 2 of 4]

    F/A-18F Launches From The Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220302-N-DU622-1083 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:18
    VIRIN: 220302-N-DU622-1083
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F/A-18F Launches From The Flight Deck [Image 4 of 4], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Flight Operations
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

