U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Marshall, 335th Training Squadron student, prepares to toss strands of beads to 81st Training Group Airmen behind the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2022. The event, hosted by the 81st Training Wing chaplains office, was in celebration of Mardi Gras and also provided gumbo and king cake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

