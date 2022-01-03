The Keesler Child Development Center celebrates Mardi Gras with a parade at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2022. Family members line the street to watch their children parade by them while wearing festive clothing, beads and make-shift floats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
