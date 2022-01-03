Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler personnel "Let The Good Times Roll" [Image 3 of 15]

    Keesler personnel &quot;Let The Good Times Roll&quot;

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Keesler Child Development Center celebrates Mardi Gras with a parade at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2022. Family members line the street to watch their children parade by them while wearing festive clothing, beads and make-shift floats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 17:37
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Child Development Center
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Mardi Gras Celebration

