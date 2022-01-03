Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler personnel "Let The Good Times Roll" [Image 8 of 15]

    Keesler personnel &quot;Let The Good Times Roll&quot;

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Ole Biloxi Marching Club participate in the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, March 1, 2022. Keesler personnel participate in local parades every Mardi Gras season to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7075158
    VIRIN: 220301-F-BD983-1159
    Resolution: 5004x3364
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Biloxi
    Air Education and Training Command
    Mardi Gras Celebration

