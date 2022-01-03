Airmen from the 81st Training Group stand in line for gumbo samples inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2022. The event, hosted by the 81st Training Wing chaplains office, was in celebration of Mardi Gras and also provided slices of king cake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

