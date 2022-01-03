Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler personnel "Let The Good Times Roll" [Image 12 of 15]

    Keesler personnel &quot;Let The Good Times Roll&quot;

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 81st Training Group stand in line for gumbo samples inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2022. The event, hosted by the 81st Training Wing chaplains office, was in celebration of Mardi Gras and also provided slices of king cake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 17:38
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Airmen
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command
    Mardi Gras Celebration

