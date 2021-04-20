Pfc. Cristian J. Feliciano from the 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) prepares an explosive tool during the 2021 EOD Team of the Year competition, April 20, 2021, at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site. The 752nd EOD Company is part of the 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:36 Photo ID: 7074749 VIRIN: 030222-A-A4433-004 Resolution: 2186x2560 Size: 894.13 KB Location: PIñON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.