    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary

    PIñON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Pfc. Cristian J. Feliciano from the 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) prepares an explosive tool during the 2021 EOD Team of the Year competition, April 20, 2021, at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site. The 752nd EOD Company is part of the 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:36
    Photo ID: 7074749
    VIRIN: 030222-A-A4433-004
    Resolution: 2186x2560
    Size: 894.13 KB
    Location: PIñON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th CBRNE Command
    71st EOD Group
    52nd EOD Group
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician
    80th EOD Anniversary

