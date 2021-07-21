Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. Gregory J. Hirschey, the commander of the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), is one of two Active Duty U.S. Army EOD Group commanders. A native of East Helena, Montana, Hirschey commands all EOD Soldiers stationed east of the Mississippi River. U.S. Army photo by Angel Martinez-Navedo.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:36
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Hometown: EAST HELENA, MT, US
    TAGS

    20th CBRNE Command
    71st EOD Group
    52nd EOD Group
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician
    80th EOD Anniversary

