U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary

Col. Gregory J. Hirschey, the commander of the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), is one of two Active Duty U.S. Army EOD Group commanders. A native of East Helena, Montana, Hirschey commands all EOD Soldiers stationed east of the Mississippi River. U.S. Army photo by Angel Martinez-Navedo.

