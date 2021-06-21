Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. Michael Schoonover gives his welcoming speech during his change of command at Founders Field on Fort Carson, Colo. Schoonover began his Army career in 1990 as an enlisted infantry Soldier and was commissioned through the ROTC program at Lock Haven University, Pennsylvania, in 1998. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia L. Gaspar.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th CBRNE Command
    71st EOD Group
    52nd EOD Group
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician
    80th EOD Anniversary

