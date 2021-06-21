Col. Michael Schoonover gives his welcoming speech during his change of command at Founders Field on Fort Carson, Colo. Schoonover began his Army career in 1990 as an enlisted infantry Soldier and was commissioned through the ROTC program at Lock Haven University, Pennsylvania, in 1998. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia L. Gaspar.
U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary
