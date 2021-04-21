Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 EOD Team of the Year competition [Image 3 of 5]

    2021 EOD Team of the Year competition

    PIñON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Staff Sgt. Erin N. Dobbins from the 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 79th EOD Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), sweeps for mines and IEDs, April 21, 2021, during the 2021 EOD Team of the Year competition at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site. The Army EOD profession will turn 80 this April. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 EOD Team of the Year competition [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

