Sgt. Phillip M. Burson from the 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, prepares sealant for the bore of an artillery gun where the round is lodged in the barrel, April 20, 2021, at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site in Colorado. The 752nd EOD Company is part of the 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:36 Photo ID: 7074750 VIRIN: 030222-A-A4433-005 Resolution: 2560x1997 Size: 709.74 KB Location: PIñON CANYON MANEUVER SITE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician profession marks 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.