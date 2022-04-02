Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement

U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Soldiers and Irwin Army Community Hospital (IACH) employees pose for a group photo following a Women’s Mentorship Meeting Feb. 4, 2022 at Fort Riley, Kansas. Started in Fall 2021, the group focuses on giving Soldiers and civilian workers workplace and leadership tips and guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

