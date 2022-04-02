U.S. Army Maj. Lynae Place, an Obstetric/Gynecologic Nurse assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, speaks during a Women’s Mentorship Meeting Feb. 4, 2022 at Fort Riley. Place began the group in Fall 2021 and has holds monthly meetings to provide workplace and leadership tips. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 11:58
|Photo ID:
|7074616
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-QT274-027
|Resolution:
|6414x4276
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement
LEAVE A COMMENT