    Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement [Image 3 of 6]

    Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Soldiers and Irwin Army Community Hospital (IACH) employees listen to a brief given by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michelle Wolf, an Obstetric/Gynecologic Nurse assigned to IACH at Fort Riley, Kansas, during a Women’s Mentorship Meeting Feb. 4, 2022 at Fort Riley. Started in Fall 2021, the group focuses on giving Soldiers and civilian workers workplace and leadership tips and guidance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 11:58
    Photo ID: 7074615
    VIRIN: 220204-A-QT274-019
    Resolution: 5793x3862
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement

    Leadership
    Big Red One
    Women
    1st Infantry Division

