U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michelle Wolf, an Obstetric/Gynecologic Nurse assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, speaks during a Women’s Mentorship Meeting Feb. 4, 2022 at Fort Riley. Wolf spoke about the importance of an Army Officer Evaluation Report (OER) and gave advice on improving scores and completing the forms. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 11:58
|Photo ID:
|7074614
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-QT274-016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement
