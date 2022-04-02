U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michelle Wolf, an Obstetric/Gynecologic Nurse assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, speaks during a Women’s Mentorship Meeting Feb. 4, 2022 at Fort Riley. Wolf spoke about the importance of an Army Officer Evaluation Report (OER) and gave advice on improving scores and completing the forms. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 11:58 Photo ID: 7074614 VIRIN: 220204-A-QT274-016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.78 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.