Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Czarina Deck, a medical laboratory specialist assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, speaks during a Women’s Mentorship Meeting Feb. 4, 2022 at Fort Riley. Deck spoke about the importance of Noncommissioned Officer Evaluation Reports and gave tips on how NCOs could improve their ratings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

