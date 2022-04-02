Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement

    Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Czarina Deck, a medical laboratory specialist assigned to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, speaks during a Women’s Mentorship Meeting Feb. 4, 2022 at Fort Riley. Deck spoke about the importance of Noncommissioned Officer Evaluation Reports and gave tips on how NCOs could improve their ratings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 11:59
    Photo ID: 7074617
    VIRIN: 220204-A-QT274-031
    Resolution: 6168x4112
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Red One Mentorship Group Spreads Leadership and Encouragement [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

