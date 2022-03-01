Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission [Image 5 of 5]

    100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Colt, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman (right), Airman 1st Class Cameron French, 100th Security Forces response member (left), and Senior Airman Michael Pingitore (middle), base defense operations center controller, discuss a headlight system defect on a security forces patrol vehicle assigned to the 100th LRS, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2022. In order to keep patrol vehicles mission-ready, a functioning headlight system is necessary to challenge a speeding or suspicious driver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Kingdom
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall

