U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Colt, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman (right), Airman 1st Class Cameron French, 100th Security Forces response member (left), and Senior Airman Michael Pingitore (middle), base defense operations center controller, discuss a headlight system defect on a security forces patrol vehicle assigned to the 100th LRS, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2022. In order to keep patrol vehicles mission-ready, a functioning headlight system is necessary to challenge a speeding or suspicious driver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:43 Photo ID: 7074381 VIRIN: 220218-F-NR913-0082 Resolution: 4851x3881 Size: 767.72 KB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.