100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Colt, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman (right), Airman 1st Class Cameron French, 100th Security Forces response member (left), and Senior Airman Michael Pingitore (middle), perform routine maintenance on a patrol vehicle assigned to the Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2022. Routine maintenance includes an oil change, a brake test and wheel bearing repacking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

