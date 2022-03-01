100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Peace, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, repairs the electrical system on a ground transportation vehicle assigned to the 100th LRS, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2022. The electrical system enables visibility by providing power for light functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

