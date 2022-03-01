100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Peace, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, repairs the electrical system on a ground transportation vehicle assigned to the 100th LRS, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2022. The electrical system enables visibility by providing power for light functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 Location: ENG, GB