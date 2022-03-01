100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Colt, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, checks the headlight system on a security forces patrol vehicle assigned to the 100th LRS, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2022.The vehicle maintenance shop keeps the daily maintenance up-to-date on all the vehicles assigned to the 100th LRS, ranging from oil changes and battery checks to tire replacements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
