100th LRS vehicle maintenance maintains mission

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Peace, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, repairs the electrical system on a ground transportation vehicle assigned to the 100th LRS, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2022. Ground transportation vehicles are used to provide transportation to the flight line for Mildenhall’s aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

