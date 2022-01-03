220301-N-JR318-1001 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 1, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Debon Arana, left, from Cocoa, Florida, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Alexander Lockwood, from Spotsylvania, Virginia, use a wrench to tighten a pipe aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

