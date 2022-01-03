220301-N-JR318-1017 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 1, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Alfredo Menchaca, left, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Liz Stenson, from Nashville, Tennessee, both assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, install a turbo shaft engine onto an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7074360 VIRIN: 220301-N-JR318-1017 Resolution: 4349x3106 Size: 1.62 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 10 of 10], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.