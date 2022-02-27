220227-N-NO874-1009 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 27, 2022) A U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker refuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, Feb. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 81)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7074354
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-NO874-1009
|Resolution:
|4793x2982
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT