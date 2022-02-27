220227-N-NO874-1009 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 27, 2022) A U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker refuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, Feb. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 81)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7074354 VIRIN: 220227-N-NO874-1009 Resolution: 4793x2982 Size: 1.08 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.