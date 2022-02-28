220228-N-DH793-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Stephan Ortiz, from Orlando, Florida, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, troubleshoots an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter using an integrated mechanical diagnostic system before taking off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7074355 VIRIN: 220228-N-DH793-1005 Resolution: 3034x4559 Size: 1.07 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.