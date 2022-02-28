220228-N-DH793-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Andrew Birdwell, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, drops a smoke marker from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, Feb. 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7074356 VIRIN: 220228-N-DH793-1006 Resolution: 1752x2635 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.