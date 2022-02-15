Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron at Vilseck, Germany, participate in exercise Wyvern Strike while Slovenian air force pilots observe, at the Meduna range near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. Wyvern Strike is a regularly scheduled, joint and international combat exercise that aims to increase the tactical proficiency of the U.S. and allied forces by integrating multi-domain aircraft with ground control assets. The training aims to strengthen relations between the U.S and its allies while increasing interoperability as NATO continues to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

