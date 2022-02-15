Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 2 of 5]

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on

    ITALY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Slovenian air force 1st Lt. Marko Podplatnik, 15th Wing at Cerklje ob Krki Air Base Pilatus PC-9 pilot, left, Slovenian air force 1st Lt. Jure Potrpin, 15th Wing Air Operations Officer, and Slovenian air force 1st Lt. Tadej Trojner, 15th Wing air-to-ground operations school commander, listen to a Wyvern Strike briefing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. The Slovenian pilots participated in Wyvern Strike, a regularly scheduled exercise that provides U.S., Slovenian and Italian forces training opportunities to practice the core skills of close air support, forward air control and combat search and rescue in a joint environment. The training aims to strengthen relations between the U.S and its allies while increasing interoperability as NATO continues to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    NATO
    USAFE
    JTAC
    15th Wing
    Slovenian Air Force
    Wyvern Strike

