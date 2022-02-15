Slovenian air force 1st Lt. Marko Podplatnik, 15th Wing at Cerklje ob Krki Air Base Pilatus PC-9 pilot, left, Slovenian air force 1st Lt. Jure Potrpin, 15th Wing Air Operations Officer, and Slovenian air force 1st Lt. Tadej Trojner, 15th Wing air-to-ground operations school commander, listen to a Wyvern Strike briefing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. The Slovenian pilots participated in Wyvern Strike, a regularly scheduled exercise that provides U.S., Slovenian and Italian forces training opportunities to practice the core skills of close air support, forward air control and combat search and rescue in a joint environment. The training aims to strengthen relations between the U.S and its allies while increasing interoperability as NATO continues to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:48 Photo ID: 7074092 VIRIN: 220215-F-ZR251-1044 Resolution: 7404x5289 Size: 4.71 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.