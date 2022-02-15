Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 4 of 5]

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on

    ITALY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Quinton Barteldt and Airman 1st Class Peter Cartwright, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron precision strike team operators, participate in exercise Wyvern Strike at the Meduna range near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. Wyvern Strike is a regularly scheduled NATO exercise that provides U.S., Slovenian and Italian forces an opportunity to build rescue techniques and practice close air support, while fostering enduring partnerships and solidifying advanced, decisive, combat rescues. The training aims to strengthen relations between the U.S and its allies while increasing interoperability as NATO continues to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7074095
    VIRIN: 220215-F-ZR251-1497
    Resolution: 6864x4111
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    JTAC
    15th Wing
    Slovenian Air Force
    Wyvern Strike

