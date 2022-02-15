Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on

Senior Airman Quinton Barteldt and Airman 1st Class Peter Cartwright, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron precision strike team operators, participate in exercise Wyvern Strike at the Meduna range near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. Wyvern Strike is a regularly scheduled NATO exercise that provides U.S., Slovenian and Italian forces an opportunity to build rescue techniques and practice close air support, while fostering enduring partnerships and solidifying advanced, decisive, combat rescues. The training aims to strengthen relations between the U.S and its allies while increasing interoperability as NATO continues to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 02.15.2022