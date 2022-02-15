U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deshaun Paper, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron strike team noncommissioned officer in charge, communicates with aircrafts during exercise Wyvern Strike at the Meduna range near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. Wyvern Strike aims to enhance interoperability while synchronizing movements in a joint, multinational, and decisive-action environment. Wyvern Strike is a regularly scheduled, joint and international combat exercise that aims to increase the tactical proficiency of the U.S. and allied forces by integrating multi-domain aircraft with ground control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:48 Photo ID: 7074091 VIRIN: 220215-F-ZR251-1461 Resolution: 7061x5044 Size: 1.72 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.