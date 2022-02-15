Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 1 of 5]

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on

    ITALY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deshaun Paper, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron strike team noncommissioned officer in charge, communicates with aircrafts during exercise Wyvern Strike at the Meduna range near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. Wyvern Strike aims to enhance interoperability while synchronizing movements in a joint, multinational, and decisive-action environment. Wyvern Strike is a regularly scheduled, joint and international combat exercise that aims to increase the tactical proficiency of the U.S. and allied forces by integrating multi-domain aircraft with ground control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    JTAC
    15th Wing
    Slovenian Air Force
    Wyvern Strike

