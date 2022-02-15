U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deshaun Paper, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron strike team noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Elijah Talley, 2nd ASOS precision strike operator, communicate with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at the Meduna range near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. Exercise Wyvern Strike aims to strengthen relations between the U.S and its allies while increasing interoperability as NATO continues to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. Wyvern Strike is a regularly scheduled, joint and international combat exercise that aims to increase the tactical proficiency of the U.S. and allied forces by integrating multi-domain aircraft with ground control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:48 Photo ID: 7074094 VIRIN: 220215-F-ZR251-1526 Resolution: 7226x4817 Size: 1.82 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.