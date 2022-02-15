Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on [Image 3 of 5]

    Rain or shine; Wyvern Strike carries on

    ITALY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deshaun Paper, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron strike team noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Elijah Talley, 2nd ASOS precision strike operator, communicate with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron at the Meduna range near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 15, 2022. Exercise Wyvern Strike aims to strengthen relations between the U.S and its allies while increasing interoperability as NATO continues to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. Wyvern Strike is a regularly scheduled, joint and international combat exercise that aims to increase the tactical proficiency of the U.S. and allied forces by integrating multi-domain aircraft with ground control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7074094
    VIRIN: 220215-F-ZR251-1526
    Resolution: 7226x4817
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    NATO
    USAFE
    JTAC
    15th Wing
    Slovenian Air Force
    Wyvern Strike

