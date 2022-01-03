Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTT2 Guptill Loads Chaff Aboard Milius [Image 3 of 5]

    CTT2 Guptill Loads Chaff Aboard Milius

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220301-N-KW492-2243 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Devon Guptill, from Tampa, Fla. loads a MK-214 chaff round to a chaff launcher aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:56
    Photo ID: 7073214
    VIRIN: 220301-N-KW492-2243
    Resolution: 4975x3633
    Size: 906.68 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTT2 Guptill Loads Chaff Aboard Milius [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaff
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USS Milius

