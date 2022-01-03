CTT2 Guptill Loads Chaff Aboard Milius

220301-N-KW492-2243 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Devon Guptill, from Tampa, Fla. loads a MK-214 chaff round to a chaff launcher aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA