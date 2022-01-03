BM2 Pierre Scans for Contacts USS Milius (DDG 69)

220301-N-KW492-2160 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Dominique Pierre, from Miami scans for air contacts during an air-defense exercise on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

