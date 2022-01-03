USS Milius Launch Chaff

220301-N-KW492-3257 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) A MK-214 chaff round is launched from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a chaff firing exercise. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
