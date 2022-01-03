220301-N-KW492-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) A close-in weapon system is fired during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:56 Photo ID: 7073211 VIRIN: 220301-N-KW492-1030 Resolution: 6384x4010 Size: 859.57 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius CIWS Live-Fire [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.