    CTSN Kyser Tracks contacts aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) [Image 2 of 5]

    CTSN Kyser Tracks contacts aboard USS Milius (DDG 69)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220301-N-KW492-3257 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Dennis Kyser, from Alpha, Ill. tracks contacts on a SLQ-32 (V) 6 radar console in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a damage control drill. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:56
    Photo ID: 7073213
    VIRIN: 220301-N-KW492-3257
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, CTSN Kyser Tracks contacts aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USS Milius
    SLQ-32

