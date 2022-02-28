U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, taxis at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 28, 2022. The C-17 delivered additional Airmen and cargo from the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022
Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE