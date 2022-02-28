U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia

A member of the Estonian air force prepares to download cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 28, 2022. The C-17 delivered additional Airmen and cargo from the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
