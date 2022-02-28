U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Royal Air Force Lakenheath rests on the flightline as a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 28, 2022. The C-17 delivered additional Airmen and cargo from the 48th FW from RAF Lakenheath to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. The F-35 allows NATO leaders the flexibility to project power and assert air dominance in highly contested environments by providing unprecedented communication capabilities, command and control, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

