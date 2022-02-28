U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath deboard a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 28, 2022. The 48th FW is supporting NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission while forward deployed to Ämari AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 03:42 Photo ID: 7071985 VIRIN: 220228-F-YM277-1071 Resolution: 4659x3453 Size: 1.44 MB Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.