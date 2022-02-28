Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Branden Rachuy, left, 748 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron 495 Aircraft Maintenance Unit production superintendent from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, drives a forklift while Senior Airman Michael McDougall, right, 8th Airlift Squadron aircraft loadmaster from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, directs him at at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 28, 2022. Members of the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    multinational
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    europeansupport2022

