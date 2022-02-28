U.S. C-17 delivers additional Airmen, cargo to Estonia

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Branden Rachuy, left, 748 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron 495 Aircraft Maintenance Unit production superintendent from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, drives a forklift while Senior Airman Michael McDougall, right, 8th Airlift Squadron aircraft loadmaster from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, directs him at at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 28, 2022. Members of the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

