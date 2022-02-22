Polish air force transports personnel in support of NATO Polish EAP

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ricky Parrish, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, and Polish air force Warrant Officer 4th Class Peter Czerwonka, flight engineer, load luggage and equipment into a Polish KC-130 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 22, 2022. European partners and U.S. Forces continue to conduct engagements and bilateral exercises, enhancing interoperability and improving regional cooperation, maritime security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

