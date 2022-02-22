Polish air force transports personnel in support of NATO Polish EAP

A Polish KC-130 refuels at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, before loading personnel and cargo in support of NATO Polish Enhanced Air Policing, Feb. 22, 2022. European Command and NATO partners and allies continue to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

