Polish air force transports personnel in support of NATO Polish EAP

U.S. Air Force Airmen board a Polish KC-130 aircraft bound for Poland at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, in support of NATO Polish Enhanced Air Policing, Feb. 22, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

