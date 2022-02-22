Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish air force transports personnel in support of NATO Polish EAP [Image 5 of 5]

    Polish air force transports personnel in support of NATO Polish EAP

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen board a Polish KC-130 aircraft bound for Poland at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, in support of NATO Polish Enhanced Air Policing, Feb. 22, 2022. European partners and U.S. Forces continue to conduct engagements and bilateral exercises, enhancing interoperability and improving regional cooperation, maritime security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    EAP

