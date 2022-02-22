Polish air force transports personnel in support of NATO Polish EAP

U.S. Air Force Airmen board a Polish KC-130 aircraft bound for Poland at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, in support of NATO Polish Enhanced Air Policing, Feb. 22, 2022. European partners and U.S. Forces continue to conduct engagements and bilateral exercises, enhancing interoperability and improving regional cooperation, maritime security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

