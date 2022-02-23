Polish air force transports personnel in support of NATO Polish EAP

A Polish air force KC-130 arrives at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, to transport personnel and equipment in support of NATO Polish Enhanced Air Policing, Feb. 23, 2022. European Command and NATO partners and allies continue to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

