847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA

Capt. Brian Huering, the commander of the 847th Human Resource Company, gives a farewell speech during a transfer of authority ceremony, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2022. The 847 HRC were deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

