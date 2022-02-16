Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA [Image 5 of 5]

    847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Cpt. Marcella Filippone, the commander of the 194th Human Resource Company, gives a speech during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2022. The 194 HRC will continue to support Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:57
    Photo ID: 7069897
    VIRIN: 220216-A-MI845-005
    Resolution: 881x1321
    Size: 204.84 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA
    847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA
    847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA
    847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA
    847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    3rd Infantry Division
    Camp Arifjan
    ARCENT
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT