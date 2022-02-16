Cpt. Marcella Filippone, the commander of the 194th Human Resource Company, gives a speech during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2022. The 194 HRC will continue to support Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7069897 VIRIN: 220216-A-MI845-005 Resolution: 881x1321 Size: 204.84 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.