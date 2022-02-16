847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA

Cpt. Marcella Filippone and 1st Sgt. Shelia Scott, the senior advisors of the 194th Human Resource Company, uncases their guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony; symbolizing the beginning of their deployment, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2022. The 194 HRC will continue to support Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

